Snowmass History: Bear shot up Brush Creek, 1923

A photo of Norman Foote, an Aspen Mountain snowcat leadperson, crica 1983.

Aspen Historical Society/couresty photo

“Bear shot up Brush Creek,” proclaimed The Aspen Times in June 1923. “A bear was shot Wednesday at the Bill Anderson ranch up Brush Creek by Norman Foote, 17, of La Verne, Oklahoma, who is working on their ranch this summer. The bear was within 100 feet of the house, endangering the lives of the children playing in the yard and showing a great interest in the sheep grazing near the house. He was on the fence of the sheep pen when first seen.”

Norman Foote passed away April 16, 2015, at the age of 83. The Aspen Historical Society has an oral history from 2005 capturing his time spent in the Brush Creek/Snowmass Village area. Pictured here in 1983 working as a snowcat driver for the Aspen Skiing Co.