Snowmass History: Ballet West in Snowmass, 1985

A photo of Sondra Sugai and Denise Schultze, interim artistic directors for Ballet West, 1985.

Aspen Historical Society/courtesy photo

Sondra Sugai and Denise Schultze, pictured standing in a practice tent on the Snowmass Mall, were invited as interim artistic directors for Ballet West’s two-week residency and Gala week in 1985, according to The Aspen Times on Aug. 1, 1985.

“Before taking on the interim artistic director jobs, Sugai and Schultze were both ballet mistresses with Ballet West…Sugai has been coming to Aspen with the company since 1969, Schulze and Godfrey [Schulze’s husband] joined the company five years ago. Before that they were co-directors of PACT Ballet in South Africa, a company which they had founded.”

That year’s festival saw a salute to Sir Frederick Ashton during Gala Week with the performances of The Dream, Les Patineurs and Monotones I and II.