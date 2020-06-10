Snowmass History: Ballet in Snowmass, 1980
In the June 12, 1980, issue of The Aspen Times, Ballet West announced registration for summer dance classes that included “open air studios,” which were essentially large striped tents located in Snowmass Village.
The teachers “are drawn from the Ballet West Summer Dance School located in Snowmass. Joining the Ballet West faculty for the first time this summer and teaching modern dance will be Jeff Slayton, former dancer with Merce Cunningham Dance Company and most recently a principal dancer with the Viola Farber Dance Company,” the Times reported. “Also returning as Ballet West faculty will be Barbara Hamblin, faculty member of the University of Utah Dance department; Tenley Taylor, Assistant Ballet Mistress with Ballet West; and Nancy Clarke past Ballet West Company member.”
