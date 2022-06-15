Snowmass history: Aspenites get to know the village

A 2-inch white button with "Aspen Day, Snowmass-at-Aspen, Grand Opening, Summer 1968" and a pink, orange and green flower. In the center is a white sticker with "Helen" written on it in pen.

Aspen Historical Society/Courtesy photo

“Snowmass opens with ‘Aspen Day,’” announced The Snowmass Villager on June 13, 1968.

“A cattle run through the Village square, an open pit barbecue, a variety of summer activities and a presentation of a live play is all scheduled for the summer opening of Snowmass-at-Aspen on Saturday, June 15. The day has been designated ‘Aspen Day’ and Aspenites purchasing the souvenir Aspen Day button will be entitled to participate in golf, horseback riding, swimming, archery, volleyball, paddle tennis, miniature golf, arts and crafts and other activities at no additional cost.”

Cowpokes and cattle, riders and barbecue, all the sports you could ever enjoy and a live performance of “The Fantasticks” at the Opticon Theater were all offered to introduce the new Snowmass Village to the community.