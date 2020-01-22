Snowmass History: Aspen-Snowmass locals qualify for X Games, 2000

A photo of the Swatch Boardercross World Tour at Snowmass on Jan. 31, 2000, taken by Ross Kribbs for The Aspen Times.

“Local riders pass boardercross test,” an Aspen Times article said Jan. 31, 2000. “On a great day for local snowboarders, Sweden’s Pontus Stahlkloo and Marguerite Cossettini of Australia were the king and queen of the hill, winning the Swatch Boardercross World Tour stop at Snowmass Ski Area in dominating action. … Of the 48 men and 24 women who advanced beyond the time trial, a large contingent was on hand to represent the Roaring Fork Valley. Travis McLain of Snowmass Village led the way for the local riders, finishing eighth despite crossing the finish line on his head in one heat. ‘I had fun,’ he said. ‘I was hoping to do well. I got a spot in the X Games, so I wanted to get in some practice here.’ Just behind McLain in 11th place was Cooper Hall of Aspen, riding in his first World Tour event at the tender age of 17.” Other valley locals included Quincy Kimbrell and John Norman, both of Snowmass Village, and fellow AVSC teammate of Hall’s, Christian Mosiman. “Two other local riders, Lucas Franze and Suzy Parker, also qualified for Saturday’s races but had to withdraw due to a dislocated shoulder and a concussion, respectively, suffered in their second time trial runs on Friday,” the article continued.