Snowmass history: Anderson Ranch honors Sam Maloof with barn naming
Furniture craftsman taught wood program at arts campus
“Anderson Ranch to name wood barn after Sam Maloof,” proclaimed The Aspen Times on July 24, 1986. “Sam Maloof, a contemporary figure in the crafting of handmade furniture, has been teaching in the wood program for many years. He also has donated works for the annual Anderson Ranch fundraising auction. The woodworking facility has been in operation in its present form since 1984. The old log cabin has been restored and enlarged by architect Harry Teague. … Featured in Fine Woodworking, Maloof is best known for his rocking chairs.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Snowmass history: Anderson Ranch honors Sam Maloof with barn naming
“Anderson Ranch to name wood barn after Sam Maloof,” proclaimed The Aspen Times on July 24, 1986.