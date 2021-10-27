Snowmass history: American Cement takes the reins in resort development project
Janss Investment Corp. sold stake in project in 1968
“Janss sells S-at-A to Am. Cement,” announced the Aspen Times on Oct. 31, 1968.
“American Cement, an equal partner in the Snowmass-at-Aspen development with Janss Investment Corp., will acquire full ownership before Dec. 31, it was announced Monday by Roland Herberg, Vice President and General Manager of Snowmass. … In a joint statement issued by the companies involved, Edwin Janss, Jr., president and chief executive officer of Janss, said, ‘It has become obvious to both American Cement and ourselves that the best interests of Snowmass will be served if the development is under the leadership of one company. We take pride in our discovery of Snowmass and in the fulfillment of our vision for its development.’”
American Cement joined the project in late 1966 and was there for the opening in 1967.
