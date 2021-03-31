Snowmass history: A “super skier” hits the World Pro Skiing circuit
Stein Ivar Halsnes represented Snowmass on international stage
“Super Skier Represents Snowmass on Pro Circuit,” touted the March 1980 Snowmass Affairs magazine.
“Too good to be true? That may very well describe one of the finest and fastest rising racers on the World Pro Skiing circuit, Stein Ivar Halsnes,” the magazine wrote. “Possessing the requisite coordination, skill grace, and courage it takes to win, Halsnes has added his winning attitude by making the decision to represent Snowmass Village on the WPS tour. … At 25, Halsnes is one of the most popular of the WPS rookies. World Pro administrators, spectators and even fellow racers have only good things to say about him.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Snowmass history: A “super skier” hits the World Pro Skiing circuit
“Super Skier Represents Snowmass on Pro Circuit,” touted the March 1980 Snowmass Affairs magazine.