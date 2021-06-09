Snowmass history: A resort in the making
Town in full-blown construction mode in mid-1960s
John Cooley, marketing director for the Janss Colorado Corp., spoke with George Madsen for his KSNO Commentary program on Sept. 28, 1966; it was recorded for the Aspen Historical Society to document history in the making. Cooley moved to the area in December 1965 and was in charge of communicating with the public and future skiers the status of the project that was in full-blown construction mode in 1966.
“First Village” had all the groundwork completed and could start building the framework. The golf course landscape was taking shape in order to start seeding in spring 1967 but would not be ready to open until summer 1968. The first three lifts were completed, including the Fanny Hill and Burlingame lift — shown here in the midst of construction in the background behind John Cooley in the spring of 1966.
You can listen to the entire interview in the archives at the Aspen Historical Society.
