Snowmass history: A “reel live film freak” takes the reins at Snowmass Festival Theatre
Jon Busch was “synonymous with good films” in Aspen, Snowmass
“Jon Busch is a reel live film freak,” reported the Snowmass Affairs Magazine in 1985. “Since 1972, when he first began programming the movies at the Wheeler Opera House, Jon Busch has become synonymous with good films, be they old or new, American or foreign, popular or obscure. … But Jon Busch cares about the films he shows, and we should consider ourselves fortunate that he is once again at the helm of a local movie house, the Snowmass Festival Theatre.” While the Snowmass Theatre presented live theater for a month that winter, Busch also showed “Warren Miller’s latest ski film, ’Ski Time,’ every Saturday afternoon. And until the schedule returns to full-time films around February 22, he will also show a series of ‘cult’ films on Saturday nights.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Snowmass history: A “reel live film freak” takes the reins at Snowmass Festival Theatre
“Jon Busch is a reel live film freak,” reported the Snowmass Affairs Magazine in 1985. “Since 1972, when he first began programming the movies at the Wheeler Opera House, Jon Busch has become synonymous with…