Snowmass History: A picnic lunch and an Olympic bid

Merbie Robinson hosted a picnic luncheon at the wine cabin at Snowmass Ski Area for Colorado Gov. John Love and other skiers, circa 1969-70. Love was visiting the area as a precursor to the Winter Olympics bid; he served as governor from 1963 to 1973 and formed the Colorado Olympic Committee in the 1960s to build a case for the state to host the 1976 Winter Olympics.
In 1970, the International Olympic Committee awarded Colorado the 1976 Winter Olympic Games, but Colorado voters rejected a tax initiative in 1972 to fund the Olympics. The state became the only chosen state to ever turn down the games. Aspen-Snowmass was proposed as the alpine ski racing venue, and while many Coloradans rejoiced, others feared the growth and environmental issues that came with hosting the Olympics.
