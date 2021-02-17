 Snowmass history: A parade and a party on live TV | AspenTimes.com
ABC affiliate stations broadcast Mardi Gras celebration

Aspen Historical Society
A participant dressed as a mime partakes in Snowmass Mardi Gras festivities, photographed by Devon Meyers for the Feb. 13, 1986 edition of The Aspen Times.
Aspen Historical Society, Aspen Times Collection/Courtesy image

“The Snowmass Village Mardi Gras parade and masquerade party on Fat Tuesday” was “scheduled for live coverage via satellite on the 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. news on ABC affiliate stations in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Houston and Denver,” The Aspen Times reported in February 1986. “Filming the day’s activities, which will include skiers in costume on the mountain during the day, will be a television crew from the New Orleans ABC affiliate, WVUE. … ‘They chose Snowmass because of the large number of New Orleans skiers who flock to this area during Mardi Gras every February.’”

