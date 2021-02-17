Snowmass history: A parade and a party on live TV
ABC affiliate stations broadcast Mardi Gras celebration
“The Snowmass Village Mardi Gras parade and masquerade party on Fat Tuesday” was “scheduled for live coverage via satellite on the 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. news on ABC affiliate stations in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Houston and Denver,” The Aspen Times reported in February 1986. “Filming the day’s activities, which will include skiers in costume on the mountain during the day, will be a television crew from the New Orleans ABC affiliate, WVUE. … ‘They chose Snowmass because of the large number of New Orleans skiers who flock to this area during Mardi Gras every February.’”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Snowmass history: A parade and a party on live TV
The Snowmass Village Mardi Gras parade and party was scheduled for live TV coverage on select stations from Denver to New Orleans in 1986.