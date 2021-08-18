Snowmass history: A fair to remember

Tom Clark of Clark’s Market stands with his two children, Tommy and Amy, holding the ribbons for Todd Gressett’s Champion Steer.

Aspen Historical Society Aspen Times Collections/Courtesy photo

“It was a high old time at the County Fair,” exclaimed the Aspen Times in an Aug. 21, 1980 story about the annual Pitkin County fair held at the rodeo grounds in Snowmass Village.

“The 4-H kids and their sheep and steers and hogs put on quite the show during the livestock sale (and there were the usual tears when some parted with the animals they had raised during the year). … Todd Gressett’s steer was named Grand Champion and was bought by Clark’s Market for $2.50 a pound, bringing Gressett $2,729.50.”