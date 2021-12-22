Snowmass history: A construction completion ‘saga’ at Snowmass-at-Aspen

Amid nearly-finished construction at the Snowmass Mall, a bus with flowers painted on it is on the left (the ski rack attached to the side reads "Snowmass-at-Aspen"), and two people walk down the road carrying skis. Related images were published in the Aspen Illustrated News on December 21, 1967, with an article about the ski area, which opened December 15, and the construction work still underway.

Aspen Historical Society Aspen Illustrated News Collection/Courtesy photo

A week after opening day, Cort Freeman from the Aspen Illustrated News reported that “The saga of Snowmass-at-Aspen’s frantic completion program was being told.”

“There was one story about a group of sheet-rockers who were flown in from Los Angeles to complete the Willows Condominiums,” Freeman reported on Dec. 21, 1967. “They arrived in their short-sleeved shirts and light-weight slacks saying, ‘Hey man, you didn’t tell us it would be cold out here.’ … There were rumors that the press was disgruntled over the lack of completion, but I didn’t talk to a skier who thought things were bad. Maybe those skiers could remember when the best conditions a few years ago were far short of Snowmass-at-Aspen’s worst.”