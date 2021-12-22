Snowmass history: A construction completion ‘saga’ at Snowmass-at-Aspen
Resort was in a state of ‘frantic completion’ around opening day
A week after opening day, Cort Freeman from the Aspen Illustrated News reported that “The saga of Snowmass-at-Aspen’s frantic completion program was being told.”
“There was one story about a group of sheet-rockers who were flown in from Los Angeles to complete the Willows Condominiums,” Freeman reported on Dec. 21, 1967. “They arrived in their short-sleeved shirts and light-weight slacks saying, ‘Hey man, you didn’t tell us it would be cold out here.’ … There were rumors that the press was disgruntled over the lack of completion, but I didn’t talk to a skier who thought things were bad. Maybe those skiers could remember when the best conditions a few years ago were far short of Snowmass-at-Aspen’s worst.”
