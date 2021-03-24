Snowmass history: 60 summer workshops, 600 students at Anderson Ranch

Anderson Ranch Fundraising Committee members Jeanne Jaffe, Lorry Hubbard and Marge Stein pose for a photo in the March 20, 1886 edition of the Aspen Times, photographed by Frank Martin.

Aspen Historical Society, Aspen Times Collection/Courtesy image

On March 20, 1986, The Aspen Times announced the launch of a fundraising campaign for Anderson Ranch.

“There are 60 workshops scheduled for the summer of 1986, from June 2 through Aug. 22 in photography, woodworking, clay, painting, drawing, printmaking and children’s classes. Anderson Ranch officials are expecting more than 600 students, and registrations are up over last year’s figure at this time.

“’Anderson Ranch has grown uniquely, and our appeal is nationwide. … Students and teachers have told us that the Anderson Ranch workshop experience makes a difference,’” Anderson Ranch director Bradley Miller told The Aspen Times.