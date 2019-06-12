Snowmass free concert lineup for 2019 hits all genres

Heavy Diamond Ring kicks off the Snowmass Summer Concert Series on Fanny Hill Saturday.

Jeremy Wallace/The Aspen Times (mandatory)

if you go ... SNOWMASS FREE CONCERT SERIES LINEUP June 13, 6:30 p.m. Seranation in conjunction with Cochon 555’s Rustic Grind (Reggae/Rock) June 20, 6:30 p.m. Whitacre (Bluegrass/Folk/Indie Rock) June 27, 6:30 p.m. Orquesta Akokán (Mambo/Son Cubano) July 4, 6:30 p.m. Here Come The Mummies in conjunction with Snowmass’ July 4th Community Celebration (Jazz/Funk) July 11, 6:30 p.m. Hazel Miller Band (Jazz/Blues) July 13 (Saturday), 6:30 p.m. Rock for a Reason: The Greatest Hits on Earth – Live! presents Spectrum of Soul featuring Skip Martin formerly of Kool & The Gang & Special Guest(s) (R&B/Funk/Jazz) July 18, 6:30 p.m. Satsang in conjunction with Yoga on the Mountain (Soul/Folk Rock/Hip-Hop) July 25, 6:30 p.m. The Lao Tizer Band (Jazz/Rock/Jam Band) Aug. 1, 6:30 p.m. McKenna Faith (Country) Aug. 8, 6:30 p.m. Scooter Brown Band (Country) Aug. 15, 6:30 p.m. The Samples (Reggae Influenced Rock/Pop) Aug. 22, 6:30 p.m. New Orleans Suspects (New Orleans Funk/Jazz) For more information on the Snowmass Free Concert Series, visit www.gosnowmass.com , or get a preview of the band lineup with a curated Spotify playlist.

With last Saturday’s Rendezvous Craft Beer Festival and the first Free Concert Series show of the season a resounding success, summer is officially underway in Snowmass.

“Once again this is going to be a fabulous summer of music in Snowmass,” said Snowmass Tourism Director Rose Abello in announcing the lineup for the 2019 season.

So now, it’s time to mark your calendars for the other Free Concert Series offerings, which this year range from country and reggae to jazz and rock — and a whole lot more.

In fact, this year’s lineup includes several concerts held in conjunction with special events.

For example, reggae/rock band Seranation will perform in conjunction with Cochon 555’s Rustic Grind, while soul/folk/rock/hip-hop outfit Satsang will play during Yoga on the Mountain.

There also is the new Rock for a Reason on July 13. In place of the Deaf Camp Benefit, nonprofits from around the Roaring Fork Valley have the opportunity to advocate for their causes on the slopes of Fanny Hill during this particular Concert Series show.

Also worth noting, The Aspen Camp of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing are again the beneficiaries of profits from alcohol sales at the concerts. New this summer, in partnership with Snowmass Tourism, patrons can purchase a $10 reusable aluminum cup, which entitles the cup holder to $1 off the cost of drink refills.

“We are so grateful to the Deaf Camp for offering a reusable cup this year. We all need to work together to reduce waste,” Abello said.

And, as always, the Free Concert Series includes à la carte food and drink vendors and a Kid’s Zone at all Thursday shows, complete with face painting, hula hooping and more.

Or, stop by one of Snowmass’ many restaurants that offer takeout picnics ranging from a roasted chicken feast from The Artisan to a full BBQ dinner from the Limelight Snowmass Hotel and more.

“Snowmass serves up a lot of options in summer,” said Wendy Harris, owner of the Ranger Station just off Fanny Hill on the Snowmass Mall. “Sometimes, it’s nice to step out of the concert venue and relax a bit while listening to the music. We’re always busy — in a good way — on concert nights. Everyone’s just out to have some fun.”

And if you just can’t get enough music at the Free Concert Series, Snowmass has more on tap, such as the JAS Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience. Scheduled for Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, confirmed acts include Weezer, John Mayer, Sting, and Portugal. The Man, as well as Luke Combs, H.E.R., ZZ Ward, and Turkuaz.

There also is free music during Fridays on the Mall, a weekly event featuring local and Aspen Music Festival & School musicians, and many local venues (Slow Groovin’ BBQ, New Belgium Ranger Station, Venga Venga, Base Camp Bar & Grill, Limelight Hotel Snowmass and others) host live music daily.