Snowmass Events: “Brews, Bands and Bingo!”; Vibe and Flow yoga; drive-in movies

Benjamin Midal, 8, Sienna Rasken, 9, Ivy Rasken, 5, and Harper Migdal, 9 work on their paintings in the Straight Line Studio under the instruction of Kelly Peters, center, in Snowmass on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Kelly Peters holds a children’s program on Thursday and Friday for two and a half hours to teach painting skills. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

JULY 30

Brews, Bands and Bingo!

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday this summer, village restaurants will feature food and drink specials during extended business hours for “Brews, Bands and Bingo!”

The weekly event also will feature live music on both the Snowmass Mall and Snowmass Base Village, and $10 bingo at The Collective from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Create & Cultivate” kids’ art workshop

Straight Line Studio in Snowmass Base Village is hosting weekly art workshops for children ages 8 to 12 this summer.

The workshop will feature painting, drawing and collage work and will be held 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. Each class also will include exclusive access to the game lounge in The Collective.

Class size is limited and pre-registration is required. For questions and more information, email kelly@straightlinestudiollc.com, or visit straightlinestudiollc.com.

JULY 31

New Belgium Ranger Station 5K On The Mountain

On Friday evening and Saturday morning, runners, joggers and walkers of all levels are invited to participate in the 5K On the Mountain in Snowmass! Part of the Colorado Brewery Running Series, the untimed 5K or 3.1 mile trail run will start and end on the Snowmass Mall at the New Belgium Ranger Station.

There will be four designated start windows participants are required to stick to: Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Each day will be capped at 50 participants. Cost to race is $30, which includes one beer, collector’s glassware or seasonal swag item, sponsor goodies, giveaways and more. For more information, visit gosnowmass.com.

Artisan market in Base Village

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., local business owners will bring their specialty food items, clothing and handcrafted goods to Snowmass Base Village for the summer Artisan Market.

The event will take place every Friday and will feature a live DJ. Traffic through the market will be restricted to ensure proper social distancing and capacity requirements are met.

AUG. 1

King Yoga flow

Each Saturday and Sunday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., join Snowmass yogi Aaron King of King Yoga for a flow class on the Snowmass Base Village rink.

Classes are open to all levels and participants must bring their own mats, props and water. Social distancing will be in place and classes will be weather dependent.

Reservations are required by calling or texting 602-300-0839. Walk-ins are accepted if space allows. Classes cost $20 each.

Social Saturdays

Each Saturday through September, the Snowmass Mall will feature a host of socially distanced activities for the new Social Saturdays series.

From stilt walkers, acrobats and magic shows, to chalk art competitions and a strider bike race series, each Saturday will offer something new to locals and visitors. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and mall businesses and restaurants also will be open for extended hours and will feature various food and drink specials. For more information, visit gosnowmass.com.

AUG. 3

Chess Club at The Collective

Locals and visitors 10 years and older are invited to join The Collective Chess Club, which will meet each Monday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Chessboards, notebooks and pencils will be provided and the weekly club meetings are limited to 20 people. RSVP’s to rsvp@thecollectivesnowmass.com are encouraged but walk-ins are allowed if space permits.

Each club meeting will include a lesson on basic chess concepts and paired matches based on skill-level. For more information, visit thecollectivesnowmass.com.

AUG. 4

Vibe and Flow Yoga

On Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., come to the rink in Snowmass Base Village for an upbeat yoga class open to all levels. The class is $20 and participants must bring their own mats, props and water.

Bonus Bike Night

Every Tuesday through Aug. 11, locals and guests will get evening access to the Snowmass Bike Park, Lost Forest and Elk Camp area for “Bonus Bike Night.”

After 5 p.m. each Tuesday, there will be free foot passenger access on the Elk Camp Gondola. The Breathtaker alpine coaster and the climbing wall will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a combined access ticket price of $47. All Snowmass Bike Park trails are open until dusk, and bike park tickets will be available for $37 after 3:00 p.m. Food and beverages will be available at the Elk Camp restaurant until 7:30 p.m.

The Snowmass Bike Park race series also will take place Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each week will feature a different course, which will be announced the morning of race day via the Aspen Skiing Co. social media platforms and website. Registration for each race is between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the events tent at the bottom of the Elk Camp Gondola each Tuesday.

The last gondola ride up the mountain will be at 7:30 p.m. and the last ride down will be at 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit aspensnowmass.com.

AUG. 5

King Yoga Jam

Each Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., yogi Aaron King of King Yoga will lead a flow class on the Snowmass Base Village rink. King will be accompanied by live music for each class, which are open to all levels. Participants must bring their own mats, props and water. Social distancing will be in place and classes will be weather dependent.

Reservations are required by calling or texting 602-300-0839. Walk-ins are accepted if space allows. Classes cost $20 each.

AUG. 6 and 7

Snowmass Drive-In movies

Each month, Snowmass will show a drive-in move two nights in a row (Thursday and Friday) at Snowmass Town Park in partnership with Aspen Film.

This month’s movie is the animated 1994 version of “The Lion King,” which will play Aug. 6 and 7 at 9 p.m. (or depending on when the sun sets). The Town Park parking lot area will open at 8 p.m.

There will be limited parking and reservations are required, though it is free to register and attend the drive-in. Alcoholic beverages will not be allowed and guests must stay inside their cars and within their designated parking space. For more information and a link to register, visit gosnowmass.com.