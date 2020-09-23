Snowmass events: Brews, Bands and Bingo!, Social Saturday, live storytelling

From left, Alya Howe claps for Oriana Moebius, Sarah Sanders, Jarrad Lee and AJ Finney at the end of the live story slam event at The Collective Aug. 9, 2020. (Maddie Vincent/Snowmass Sun)

Maddie Vincent/Snowmass Sun

This is the last week the Snowmass Sun will publish a list of village events taking place 10 days out from our Wednesday print days until the winter season. The most up-to-date event listings can be found at gosnowmass.com and thecollectivesnowmass.com.

SEPT. 24

Brews, Bands and Bingo!

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday this summer, village restaurants will feature food and drink specials during extended business hours for “Brews, Bands and Bingo!”

The weekly event also will feature live music on both the Snowmass Mall and Snowmass Base Village, and $10 bingo at The Collective from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

SEPT. 26

Social Saturdays

Each Saturday through September, the Snowmass Mall will feature a host of socially distanced activities for the new Social Saturdays series.

From stilt walkers, acrobats and magic shows, to chalk art competitions and a strider bike race series, each Saturday will offer something new to locals and visitors. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and mall businesses and restaurants also will be open for extended hours and will feature various food and drink specials. For more information, visit gosnowmass.com.

King Yoga flow

Each Saturday and Sunday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., join Snowmass yogi Aaron King of King Yoga for a flow class on the Snowmass Base Village rink.

Classes are open to all levels and participants must bring their own mats, props and water. Social distancing will be in place and classes will be weather dependent.

Reservations are required by calling or texting 602-300-0839. Walk-ins are accepted if space allows. Classes cost $20 each.

SEPT. 27

Live Storytelling Series

At 4 p.m., a handful of Aspen-Snowmass area locals will tell their stories live on the Snowmass Mall.

The storytellers, which will be speaking from the stage across from The Stew Pot, include U.S. Ski Hall of Famer Mike Marolt; former U.S. Forest Service official and current Executive Director of the Glenwood Springs Historical Society Bill Kight; Waldorf School Spanish teacher Amanda Castillo McCamant; The Collective and Base Village Plaza Manager Sarah Sanders; and strategic advisor and lifelong skier Gwen Garcelon.

SEPT. 28

Family and Adult Chess Club

On Monday evening, families and adults are invited to come play chess at The Collective in Base Village.

The first session for kids ages 10 to 20 of all skill levels is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the second session for adults 21 and older of all skill levels is from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Chessboards, notebooks and pencils will be provided, and participants will be matched up based on their skill level.

Each free session is limited to 20 people on a first-come, first served basis. For more information, visit thecollectivesnowmass.com.

SEPT. 30

King Yoga Jam

Each Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., yogi Aaron King of King Yoga will lead a flow class on the Snowmass Base Village rink. King will be accompanied by live music for each class, which are open to all levels. Participants must bring their own mats, props and water. Social distancing will be in place and classes will be weather dependent.

Reservations are required by calling or texting 602-300-0839. Walk-ins are accepted if space allows. Classes cost $20 each.