Snowmass events: Balloon festival, Social Saturday, movies under the stars

The Carter family "Colorado Rocky Mountain High" balloon floats over Snowmass Town Park on Sept. 8 during the last day of the 44th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival. The Carter family has flown a balloon in the festival every year since it started in 1976.

Maddie Vincent/Snowmass Sun

The Snowmass Sun will publish a list of village events taking place 10 days out from our Wednesday print days through the rest of the summer season. The most up-to-date event listings can be found at gosnowmass.com and thecollectivesnowmass.com.

SEPT. 10

Brews, Bands and Bingo!

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday this summer, village restaurants will feature food and drink specials during extended business hours for “Brews, Bands and Bingo!”

The weekly event also will feature live music on both the Snowmass Mall and Snowmass Base Village, and $10 bingo at The Collective from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

SEPT. 11 THROUGH 13

Snowmass Balloon Festival

The 45th Snowmass Balloon Festival returns to Town Park this year in a new, socially-distanced fashion. Instead of a festival on the softball field, locals and visitors are encouraged to hit the trails to view the colorful array of hot air balloons in the Snowmass sky. People can also reserve a drive-in space along Brush Creek Road and near the launch site, but no one is permitted to be on the softball field and drivers/passengers are required to stay in their vehicles.

Balloons will launch every morning Sept. 11 through Sept. 13, visible from roughly 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. There will also be a night glow event Sept. 11 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and various Snowmass restaurants will be offering brunch and other food and beverage specials throughout the weekend.

For more information about this year’s balloon festival and to register for a drive-in space, visit gosnowmass.com.

SEPT. 12

King Yoga flow

Each Saturday and Sunday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., join Snowmass yogi Aaron King of King Yoga for a flow class on the Snowmass Base Village rink.

Classes are open to all levels and participants must bring their own mats, props and water. Social distancing will be in place and classes will be weather dependent. This Saturday, there will be a third class offered Saturday afternoon from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Reservations are required by calling or texting 602-300-0839. Walk-ins are accepted if space allows. Classes cost $20 each.

Social Saturdays

Each Saturday through September, the Snowmass Mall will feature a host of socially distanced activities for the new Social Saturdays series.

From stilt walkers, acrobats and magic shows, to chalk art competitions and a strider bike race series, each Saturday will offer something new to locals and visitors. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and mall businesses and restaurants also will be open for extended hours and will feature various food and drink specials. For more information, visit gosnowmass.com.

Movies Under the Stars

Aspen Film and Snowmass Base Village is bringing “Movies Under the Stars” back to Base Village on Saturdays this summer. Locals and guests are encouraged to bring blankets, low-profile chairs and a picnic for the dusk movie tradition, which will kick off around 8:15 this Saturday with “The Lion King.”

Reservations are required and will be on a “first come, first served” basis beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursdays prior to each movie. The weekly events have a 50-person capacity limit and RSVPs for the free movie night can be sent to rsvp@thecollective snowmass.com.

Marked squares on the rink will be placed 6 feet a part and can fit as many as six viewers, who must be of the same household or the same family. Takeout dinners will be available for purchase. For more information, visit thecollectivesnowmass.com.

SEPT. 15

Vibe and Flow Yoga

On Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., come to the rink in Snowmass Base Village for an upbeat yoga class open to all levels. The class is $20 and participants must bring their own mats, props and water.

SEPT. 16

King Yoga Jam

Each Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., yogi Aaron King of King Yoga will lead a flow class on the Snowmass Base Village rink. King will be accompanied by live music for each class, which are open to all levels. Participants must bring their own mats, props and water. Social distancing will be in place and classes will be weather dependent.

Reservations are required by calling or texting 602-300-0839. Walk-ins are accepted if space allows. Classes cost $20 each.