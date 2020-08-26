Snowmass events: Artisan market, live storytelling on the mall, movies under the stars

People explore the Snowmass Artisan Market in Base Village on Friday, July 10, 2020. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

The Snowmass Sun will publish a list of village events taking place 10 days out from our Wednesday print days through the rest of the summer season. The most up-to-date event listings can be found at gosnowmass.com and thecollectivesnowmass.com.

AUG. 27

Brews, Bands and Bingo!

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday this summer, village restaurants will feature food and drink specials during extended business hours for “Brews, Bands and Bingo!”

The weekly event also will feature live music on both the Snowmass Mall and Snowmass Base Village, and $10 bingo at The Collective from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Create & Cultivate” kids’ art workshop

Straight Line Studio in Snowmass Base Village is hosting weekly art workshops for children ages 8 to 12 this summer.

The workshop will feature painting, drawing and collage work and will be held 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. Each class also will include exclusive access to the game lounge in The Collective.

Class size is limited and pre-registration is required. For questions and more information, email kelly@straightlinestudiollc.com, or visit straightlinestudiollc.com.

AUG. 28

Artisan market in Base Village

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., local business owners will bring their specialty food items, clothing and handcrafted goods to Snowmass Base Village for the summer Artisan Market.

The event will take place every Friday and will feature a live DJ. Traffic through the market will be restricted to ensure proper social distancing and capacity requirements are met.

AUG. 29

King Yoga flow

Each Saturday and Sunday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., join Snowmass yogi Aaron King of King Yoga for a flow class on the Snowmass Base Village rink.

Classes are open to all levels and participants must bring their own mats, props and water. Social distancing will be in place and classes will be weather dependent.

Reservations are required by calling or texting 602-300-0839. Walk-ins are accepted if space allows. Classes cost $20 each.

Live storytelling on the mall

Before Social Saturday this week, come to the Snowmass Mall a little early for an hour of live storytelling, featuring four Aspen-Snowmass area locals.

From 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., U.S. Ski Hall of Famer Mike Marolt; former U.S. Forest Service official and current Executive Director of the Glenwood Springs Historical Society Bill Kight; Waldorf School Spanish teacher Amanda Castillo McCamant; and Aspen Junior Environmentalist Eske Ronneau will share their stories during the Writ Large event on the stage across from The Stew Pot.

Social Saturdays

Each Saturday through September, the Snowmass Mall will feature a host of socially distanced activities for the new Social Saturdays series.

From stilt walkers, acrobats and magic shows, to chalk art competitions and a strider bike race series, each Saturday will offer something new to locals and visitors. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and mall businesses and restaurants also will be open for extended hours and will feature various food and drink specials. For more information, visit gosnowmass.com.

Movies Under the Stars

Aspen Film and Snowmass Base Village is bringing “Movies Under the Stars” back to Base Village on Saturdays this summer. Locals and guests are encouraged to bring blankets, low-profile chairs and a picnic for the dusk movie tradition, which will kick off around 8:15 this Saturday with “The Incredibles.”

Reservations are required and will be on a “first come, first served” basis beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursdays prior to each movie. The weekly events have a 50-person capacity limit and RSVPs for the free movie night can be sent to rsvp@thecollective snowmass.com.

Marked squares on the rink will be placed 6 feet a part and can fit as many as six viewers, who must be of the same household or the same family. Takeout dinners will be available for purchase. For more information, visit thecollectivesnowmass.com.

SEPT. 1

Vibe and Flow Yoga

On Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., come to the rink in Snowmass Base Village for an upbeat yoga class open to all levels. The class is $20 and participants must bring their own mats, props and water.

SEPT. 2

King Yoga Jam

Each Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., yogi Aaron King of King Yoga will lead a flow class on the Snowmass Base Village rink. King will be accompanied by live music for each class, which are open to all levels. Participants must bring their own mats, props and water. Social distancing will be in place and classes will be weather dependent.

Reservations are required by calling or texting 602-300-0839. Walk-ins are accepted if space allows. Classes cost $20 each.