Snowmass Events: Adult chess club, yoga on the rink, balloon fest

The Snowmass Sun will publish a list of village events taking place 10 days out from our Wednesday print days through the rest of the summer season. The most up-to-date event listings can be found at gosnowmass.com and thecollectivesnowmass.com.

SEPT. 3

Brews, Bands and Bingo!

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday this summer, village restaurants will feature food and drink specials during extended business hours for “Brews, Bands and Bingo!”

The weekly event also will feature live music on both the Snowmass Mall and Snowmass Base Village, and $10 bingo at The Collective from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

SEPT. 4

Friday Afternoon Club at The Collective

Come to The Collective patio space for the “Friday Afternoon Club,” which will feature live music every Friday in September.

This Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Colorado Currys will perform, serving up a blend of folk, swing, rock, Bluegrass and Irish tunes.

Artisan market in Base Village

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., local business owners will bring their specialty food items, clothing and handcrafted goods to Snowmass Base Village for the summer Artisan Market.

The event will take place every Friday and will feature a live DJ. Traffic through the market will be restricted to ensure proper social distancing and capacity requirements are met.

SEPT. 5

King Yoga flow

Each Saturday and Sunday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., join Snowmass yogi Aaron King of King Yoga for a flow class on the Snowmass Base Village rink.

Classes are open to all levels and participants must wear a face mask while practicing, bring their own mats, props and water. Social distancing will be in place and classes will be weather dependent.

Reservations are required by calling or texting 602-300-0839. Walk-ins are accepted if space allows. Classes cost $20 each.

Social Saturdays

Each Saturday through September, the Snowmass Mall will feature a host of socially distanced activities for the new Social Saturdays series.

From stilt walkers, acrobats and magic shows, to chalk art competitions and a strider bike race series, each Saturday will offer something new to locals and visitors. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and mall businesses and restaurants also will be open for extended hours and will feature various food and drink specials. For more information, visit gosnowmass.com.

SEPT. 7

Family and Adult Chess Club

On Monday evening, families and adults are invited to come play chess at The Collective in Base Village.

The first session for kids ages 10 to 20 of all skill levels is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the second session for adults 21 and older of all skill levels is from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Chessboards, notebooks and pencils will be provided, and participants will be matched up based on their skill level.

Each free session is limited to 20 people on a first-come, first served basis. For more information, visit thecollectivesnowmass.com.

SEPT. 8

Vibe and Flow Yoga

On Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., come to the rink in Snowmass Base Village for an upbeat yoga class open to all levels. The class is $20 and participants must bring their own mats, props and water.

SEPT. 9

King Yoga Jam

Each Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., yogi Aaron King of King Yoga will lead a flow class on the Snowmass Base Village rink. King will be accompanied by live music for each class, which are open to all levels. Participants must bring their own mats, props and water. Social distancing will be in place and classes will be weather dependent.

Reservations are required by calling or texting 602-300-0839. Walk-ins are accepted if space allows. Classes cost $20 each.

SEPT. 11 THROUGH 13

Snowmass Balloon Festival

The 45th Snowmass Balloon Festival returns to Town Park this year in a new, socially-distanced fashion. Instead of a festival on the softball field, locals and visitors are encouraged to hit the trails to view the colorful array of hot air balloons in the Snowmass sky. People can also reserve a drive-in space along Brush Creek Road and near the launch site, but no one is permitted to be on the softball field and drivers/passengers are required to stay in their vehicles.

Balloons will launch every morning Sept. 11 through Sept. 13, visible from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. There will also be a night glow event Sept. 11 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and various Snowmass restaurants will be offering brunch and other food and beverage specials throughout the weekend.

For more information about this year’s balloon festival, visit gosnowmass.com.