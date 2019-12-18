Snowmass Town Briefs: Transit app for Village Shuttle; community grant applications; environmental leadership nominations

Town partners with Transit app for Village Shuttle users

Snowmass Village announced Transit as the official mobility app for Village Shuttle users, on Dec. 12.

According to a news release, the partnership between Village Shuttle and the Transit app will offer a comprehensive and easy-to-use way for locals and visitors to get around town.

Those who download and use the Transit app will be able to access step-by-step navigation, trip planning tools, accurate bus ETAs and other real-time information, crowd-sourced from other app users.

The app also carries route information for the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA), Uber and Lyft, and also integrates with local We-Cycle stations.

“The app will tie both RFTA and Village Shuttle systems together, and it will provide a seamless experience for riders in the valley,” David Peckler, town transportation director, stated in the news release. “We’re excited to offer yet another tool to help people get out of their cars and on the Village Shuttle.”

The town’s transportation department also recently published a series of other tools for public transportation users, including new online system maps, online trip planners, Google maps data, new winter brochures, and new summer brochures. All of these efforts aim to encourage more people to use the free Village Shuttle system, the news release stated.

For more information about the Transit app, visit villageshuttle.com.

Town accepting apps for 2020 community grants

The town’s Citizens Grant Review Board is encouraging nonprofit organizations that serve Snowmass Village to apply for a 2020 community grant.

In November, Town Council approved the 2020 budget, which allotted $125,000 for the community grant program, and the Citizens Grant Review Board oversees the application process, where Roaring Fork Valley nonprofits serving the Snowmass Village area or residents can apply to receive this town funding.

To be eligible for a 2020 community grant, the nonprofit applicant must be a health and human service agency, or an organization that addresses significant problems such as those related to the natural environment, sustainability, health or welfare of the village community, or seeks to enrich the quality of life for village residents in some way, according to the Citizens Grant Review Board website.

This year, community grant applications are due by Dec. 31 and awardee recommendations will be made to Town Council in early January.

Nominations open for environmental award

Snowmass Village is accepting nominations for the 2020 Environmental Leadership Award from now until Jan. 28, according to town officials.

The town’s Environmental Advisory Board gives out the award, which celebrates local leadership and commitment to environmental stewardship. The recipient is evaluated following a set of criteria, including cost effectiveness, visibility, impact on Snowmass Village and type of positive benefit.

The 2020 winner will be selected in February and will be announced at a Town Council meeting in the spring.

Nominations may be submitted online via this website link: tosv.com/447/Environmental-Leadership-Award. For more information, contact Travis Elliott at telliott@tosv.com.