Snowmass briefs: Trails close, COVID testing opens
Seasonal closures now in effect at Sky Mountain Park to create wildlife refuge
Sky Mountain Park, other trails closed for the season
Several popular trails in Snowmass Village are now closed for the season to offer a refuge for wildlife through the winter.
The seasonal closures apply from the beginning of December through mid-May on most trails in the heart of Sky Mountain Park (Viewline, Deadline, Ditchline, Airline, Cozyline and Skyline Ridge) as well as the nearby Rim Trail North, Seven Star Trail and Upper North Mesa Equestrian Trail. Those trails reopen May 16.
The paved Brush Creek Trail also is closed to all use from Dec. 1 through March 31; it’s closed to dogs from Oct. 15 through May 15.
The Highline and Lowline trails that connect Town Park to the Tom Blake trailhead remain open year-round; same goes for Rim Trail South, which runs from the trailhead off of Divide Road to the road crossing at Lake Wildcat Way where Rim Trail North begins.
Free COVID-19 testing returns to Town Hall
Starting this week, anyone can now get a free COVID-19 test by appointment at the parking lot outside Snowmass Village Town Hall.
Appointments are available beginning Dec. 2, according to the scheduling platform on rfvcovidtest.com. No doctor’s visit or order is required and tests are free to all. Testing appointments will be offered from 8:30 a.m-12:25 p.m. on weekdays; the center is closed Saturdays and Sundays.
Upon arrival at the Town Hall parking lot, follow the signs to the testing center and remain in your vehicle. For more information, visit rfvcovidtest.com.
Chess club, community bingo resume
Free Thursday night community bingo is back at The Collective starting Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. All ages are welcome and prizes will be awarded throughout the evening.
Monday night meetings for the Aspen Snowmass Chess Club are slated to resume Dec. 6, also held at The Collective. Family-oriented meetings for younger participants (ages 10-20) begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 6:45 p.m.; adult meetings for those over the age of 21 begin at 7 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.
Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Snowmass briefs: Trails close, COVID testing opens
Trails at Sky Mountain Park are officially closed for the season and a COVID-19 testing center reopens at Town Hall. Plus, winter programming is back in action at The Collective.