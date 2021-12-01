Snowmass briefs: Trails close, COVID testing opens

Snowmass Village Police Department community resource officers Lauren Martenson, left, and Tina White place a sign on the Seven Star trail to mark its seasonal closure in Snowmass on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The two officers fill many roles including animal services and trail rangers.

Kelsey Brunner/The Snowmass Sun

Sky Mountain Park, other trails closed for the season

Several popular trails in Snowmass Village are now closed for the season to offer a refuge for wildlife through the winter.

The seasonal closures apply from the beginning of December through mid-May on most trails in the heart of Sky Mountain Park (Viewline, Deadline, Ditchline, Airline, Cozyline and Skyline Ridge) as well as the nearby Rim Trail North, Seven Star Trail and Upper North Mesa Equestrian Trail. Those trails reopen May 16.

The paved Brush Creek Trail also is closed to all use from Dec. 1 through March 31; it’s closed to dogs from Oct. 15 through May 15.

The Highline and Lowline trails that connect Town Park to the Tom Blake trailhead remain open year-round; same goes for Rim Trail South, which runs from the trailhead off of Divide Road to the road crossing at Lake Wildcat Way where Rim Trail North begins.

Tristan Purdy gives his saliva sample to COVID-19 test administer Ashley Henschel at the Snowmass Town Hall testing site on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Kelsey Brunner/The Snowmass Sun)



Free COVID-19 testing returns to Town Hall

Starting this week, anyone can now get a free COVID-19 test by appointment at the parking lot outside Snowmass Village Town Hall.





Appointments are available beginning Dec. 2, according to the scheduling platform on rfvcovidtest.com. No doctor’s visit or order is required and tests are free to all. Testing appointments will be offered from 8:30 a.m-12:25 p.m. on weekdays; the center is closed Saturdays and Sundays.

Upon arrival at the Town Hall parking lot, follow the signs to the testing center and remain in your vehicle. For more information, visit rfvcovidtest.com.

Aspen Snowmass Chess Club founder Vangel Yurukov plays a game against 10-year-old Parker Young on Feb. 22, 2021.

Kaya Williams/The Snowmass Sun

Chess club, community bingo resume

Free Thursday night community bingo is back at The Collective starting Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. All ages are welcome and prizes will be awarded throughout the evening.

Monday night meetings for the Aspen Snowmass Chess Club are slated to resume Dec. 6, also held at The Collective. Family-oriented meetings for younger participants (ages 10-20) begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 6:45 p.m.; adult meetings for those over the age of 21 begin at 7 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.

