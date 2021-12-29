Snowmass briefs: ‘Tis the season

Christmas tree composting now available at Rodeo Lot

Snowmass Village residents can now drop off this year’s Christmas trees for composting in the dumpster located at the Rodeo Lot near Town Park.

The composting drop-off site remains open through Jan. 10 for bare trees. Residents must remove all decorations first, including ornaments, tinsel, garlands and lights; any non-compostable materials dumped at the site will contaminate the entire bin.

The trees will ultimately be composted at the Pitkin County Landfill and will become available for the community to purchase and use.

Town administrative offices closed Dec. 31

Town Hall and other Town of Snowmass Village administrative offices will be closed Dec. 31 for the New Years holiday.

The Snowmass Recreation Center will be open with modified hours. On Dec. 31, it will be open 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the pools open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. On Jan. 1, it will be open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the pools open 12 p.m to 7:30 p.m.





Selfie Den, Game Lounge closed due to staffing

The Selfie Den and Game Lounge at The Collective are closed until further notice due to staffing shortages.

Operators hope to reopen Dec. 30 but that date is subject to change; visit thecollectivesnowmass.com for the latest information.

