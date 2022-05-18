Snowmass briefs: Tidying up the town

Annual town cleanup set for Friday

The annual Snowmass Village Town Clean Up Day will take place Friday morning throughout the village.

Volunteers should report to the Daly Lane bus depot at the Snowmass Mall between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. to pick up trash bags. Shuttles will be available to drop participants off at different locations.

After the morning cleanup, volunteers can enjoy lunch prepared by the Snowmass Rotary Club at noon at Town Park. Registration is not required but is strongly encouraged to help organizers plan lunch. To sign up, visit bit.ly/3lhuTQE .

Town to offer free TIPS alcohol service certification classes

The Town of Snowmass Village Police Department will host two free TIPS alcohol service certification classes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 25 and June 22 in Council Chambers at Town Hall.

The classes are intended for those employed in Snowmass Village. Participants must register in advance at the police department located in the Town Hall building. A $20 deposit is required to hold a spot; the fee will be refunded at the start of the class. Spaces will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, so interested participants are encouraged to sign up early.





Attendees must bring a No. 2 pencil; a pen and highlighter are also recommended. The TIPS Participant Manual and Colorado Laws Supplement will be provided.

Light snacks and refreshments will be available; participants can bring their own lunch if they wish. For more information, visit bit.ly/3wlrA1i .

Sky Mountain Park open for the season

Sky Mountain Park and other nearby hiking and biking trails have opened for the season after the annual winter-long wildlife closure that began Dec. 1.

The trails that opened May 16 include Viewline, Deadline, Skyline Ridge, Airline, Cozyline and Ditchline within the heart of the park, plus the adjacent Rim Trail North, Seven Star and Upper North Mesa Equestrian trails. Highline and Lowline are open year-round, as is Rim Trail South.

The Tom Blake and Sequel trails remain closed through June 20 (opening June 21). Anaerobic Nightmare and the Government Trail east of Elk Camp Work Road remain closed through June 27 (opening June 28).

For more information, visit bit.ly/3LxO4Ax .

