Snowmass briefs: Tidying up the town
Annual town cleanup, free TIPs certification classes on the calendar
Annual town cleanup set for Friday
The annual Snowmass Village Town Clean Up Day will take place Friday morning throughout the village.
Volunteers should report to the Daly Lane bus depot at the Snowmass Mall between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. to pick up trash bags. Shuttles will be available to drop participants off at different locations.
After the morning cleanup, volunteers can enjoy lunch prepared by the Snowmass Rotary Club at noon at Town Park. Registration is not required but is strongly encouraged to help organizers plan lunch. To sign up, visit bit.ly/3lhuTQE.
Town to offer free TIPS alcohol service certification classes
The Town of Snowmass Village Police Department will host two free TIPS alcohol service certification classes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 25 and June 22 in Council Chambers at Town Hall.
The classes are intended for those employed in Snowmass Village. Participants must register in advance at the police department located in the Town Hall building. A $20 deposit is required to hold a spot; the fee will be refunded at the start of the class. Spaces will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, so interested participants are encouraged to sign up early.
Attendees must bring a No. 2 pencil; a pen and highlighter are also recommended. The TIPS Participant Manual and Colorado Laws Supplement will be provided.
Light snacks and refreshments will be available; participants can bring their own lunch if they wish. For more information, visit bit.ly/3wlrA1i.
Sky Mountain Park open for the season
Sky Mountain Park and other nearby hiking and biking trails have opened for the season after the annual winter-long wildlife closure that began Dec. 1.
The trails that opened May 16 include Viewline, Deadline, Skyline Ridge, Airline, Cozyline and Ditchline within the heart of the park, plus the adjacent Rim Trail North, Seven Star and Upper North Mesa Equestrian trails. Highline and Lowline are open year-round, as is Rim Trail South.
The Tom Blake and Sequel trails remain closed through June 20 (opening June 21). Anaerobic Nightmare and the Government Trail east of Elk Camp Work Road remain closed through June 27 (opening June 28).
For more information, visit bit.ly/3LxO4Ax.
Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Town eyes improvements for pedestrians at Highline Road, Brush Creek
The town of Snowmass Village has its eyes on some safety improvements on Highline Road and a section of Brush Creek Road that will give pedestrians and cyclists a little more room to breathe on the side of the road.