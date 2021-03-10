Snowmass briefs: Surveys, elk lotteries and road weight limits

Town seeks input on Mountain Migration

The town of Snowmass Village seeks community input in a survey on the impacts of COVID-19 on housing and services in mountain towns.

The survey is part of “Mountain Migration,” a regional research project funded by the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments and the Colorado Association of Ski Towns with support from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.

The survey takes approximately 12 to 16 minutes to complete and will remain open until March 31. Visit bit.ly/mountaintown-survey to complete the questionnaire.

Seasonal road weight limits go into effect Monday

Seasonal vehicle weight limits on some Snowmass Village roads go into effect Monday and apply through June 15.

The limits aim to protect secondary subdivision roadways when the road bases are wet and soft from spring snowmelt and warmer weather. The maximum gross weight for any vehicle on those roads during the restriction period is 40,000 pounds.

Single-trip exemption permits are available by application through Snowmass Village Public Works; each trip into the village requires a separate application and a $250 fee.

To apply for a permit, visit bit.ly/road-weightlimit . For more information on which roads are impacted by the restrictions, call the public works department at 970-923-5110.

Sky Mountain Park elk hunting lottery set for March 24

Hunters can apply for the annual lottery that grants five winners the opportunity to hunt cow elk in Sky Mountain Park near Snowmass Village in the fall. The lottery will take place March 24 for a limited hunt Nov. 24 to 28.

Now in its eighth season, the hunt aims to help manage the elk population that uses the park as a winter habitat and as a migration corridor.

To enter the lottery, prospective hunters must submit their name, address and phone number to Pitkin County Open Space and Trails Stewardship and Outreach Coordinator Janet Urquhart (janet.urquhart@pitkincounty.com ) by noon March 22.

Visit bit.ly/elklottery2021 for more information.

