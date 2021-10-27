Snowmass briefs: Survey seeks input from Villagers
Snowmass Village residents are encouraged to share their thoughts on the local tourism industry in an anonymous online survey.
The survey takes about 10-15 minutes to complete and will help officials take the pulse on resident sentiments about tourism as local groups work to develop and manage the industry. The survey is available at http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WDZKJB5.
The information collected is part of a valleywide effort to better understand how locals feel about tourism in the region; surveys specific to Carbondale, Basalt and Glenwood Springs also are live.
Tourism-related business stakeholders also can complete a separate valleywide survey specific to those who work in the industry. That survey is available at http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GN6J86G.
Gustafson column returns in November
Columnist Britta Gustafson (“Then Again”) is off this week. Her column returns in the Nov. 10 edition of the Snowmass Sun.
