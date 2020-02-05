Snowmass Briefs: State of the Village set for Feb. 13

WINTER “STATE OF THE VILLAGE” ADDRESS SET FOR FEB. 13

The Part Time Residents Advisory Board is set to host its annual winter “state of the village” meeting, this year with a theme of “looking outside our village.”

At 3:30 p.m., the meeting will kick off with a welcoming reception in the Town Hall chambers. At 4 p.m., attendees will hear from Mayor Markey Butler, Greg Poschman of the Board of Pitkin County Commissioners, and Hugh Zuker of Mountain Rescue Aspen. A brief Q&A will follow each speaker.