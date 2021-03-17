Snowmass briefs: St. Patrick’s Day s’mores and a sales tax rebate
Live music channels luck of the Irish in Snowmass Village
ST. PATRICK’S DAY FESTIVITIES ON TAP
It may not be the year to go all-out for St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, but Snowmass Village will continue to channel the luck of the Irish with music performances and greened-out menus.
Snowmass S’Mores carts in Base Village and the Snowmass Mall will channel the spirit with free St. Patrick’s Day-themed s’mores at 3:30 p.m.
At mix6 in Base Village, find $5 servings of Jameson Irish whiskey, $4 glasses of green beer, festive goodies and classic Irish eats like corned beef, braised cabbage and red potatoes. Base Camp Bar and Grill also will serve up green beer, plus glasses of Guinness, corned beef and cabbage, Irish apple cake and other specials.
DJ Taché spins a selection of house, techno, disco, rap and hip-hop music next to Base Camp from 1 to 4 p.m.; Bradman and the Flying Tourettes of Berzerkerstand perform a mix of folk-rock, bluegrass, classic rock and originals outside The Collective from 3 to 7 p.m.
Oran Mor, a Celtic and Americana band, plays at the Tower Stage in the Snowmass Mall from 2 to 5 p.m.
DEADLINE APPROACHING FOR TOWN SALES TAX REBATE
Full-time Snowmass Village residents have until March 19 to apply for an annual $50 sales tax rebate from the town.
No proof of residency is required for anyone registered to vote in Snowmass Village. Those who are not registered to vote in the town must upload a copy or photo of either a driver’s license or a lease agreement with a Snowmass Village address. Applicants must live in the town for the entire year of the application to be eligible for the rebate.
For more information and to complete the application, visit tosv.com/313/Refunds-Rebates.
Submit listings for our community briefs to Kaya Williams at kwilliams@aspentimes.com.
