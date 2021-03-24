Snowmass briefs: Sports clinic goes virtual, fireworks go out with a bang

NATIONAL DISABLED VETERANS WINTER SPORTS CLINIC GOES VIRTUAL

The 2021 National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic has canceled all in-person programming for the annual event due to public health and safety concerns. The event was originally scheduled to run Sunday to April 2 at Snowmass.

In lieu of an in-person event, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will offer an “at home” version of the clinic on Zoom slated for Monday to April 2. For more information, visit wintersportsclinic.org/copy-of-2021-at-home-event .

LAST CALL FOR SNOWMASS FIREWORKS

The final scheduled Snowmass Village fireworks display of the winter season launches from Saturday night at 9 p.m.

The show can be viewed from Fanny Hill and locations throughout the village. Masks remain required at all times when not eating or drinking in Base Village, the Snowmass Mall and Snowmass Center, and anywhere that 6-foot social distancing is not possible. Under current Pitkin County Orange-level restrictions, personal gatherings (including fireworks watch parties) are limited to 10 people from no more than two households.

DEADLINE APPROACHING FOR PLANNING COMMISSION APPLICATIONS

Snowmass Villagers interested in filling the vacant seat on the Planning Commission have one week left to submit their applications. The online form is due by March 31 to apply for the volunteer commission.

To apply, visit docs.tosv.com/Forms/boardapplication .

