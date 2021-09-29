Snowmass briefs: Snowmass Chapel, transit director receive awards; gondola season wraps up

New logos decorate the Elk Camp Gondola cabs in Snowmass Village on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Elk Camp season ends Sunday

Sunday is the last day of weekend operations for the Elk Camp gondola, chairlift, restaurant and other upper mountain activities before the season ends.

Lift-served riding at the Snowmass Bike Park also will close Sunday, though cross-country trails are still accessible for riders pedaling up. Chairlift and gondola access reopens Nov. 25 for the start of the ski season.

Snowmass Chapel awarded Alpine Bank Colorado Day grant

The Snowmass Chapel received a $1,876 grant from Alpine Bank as part of a Colorado Day sweepstakes “to reward volunteerism and the vital work of community nonprofits in the state,” according to a news release. Community members were asked to nominate their favorite nonprofits on the bank’s Facebook page.

The chapel was one of three community organizations selected in the random drawing out of nearly 900 nominees statewide. The other two recipients were End of the Trail Rescue in Olathe and The JP Prichard Foundation in Durango.

David Peckler named “Transit Professional of the Year”

Snowmass Village Transportation Director David Peckler was honored with the “Transit Professional of the Year” award at a Colorado Association of Transit Agencies (CASTA) award ceremony in Grand Junction on Sept. 16.





Peckler has been with the town for decades and was an original staff member when the Village Shuttle debuted in 1979. He also has shared perspectives and direction with other organizations, including CASTA.

“The nomination noted that David’s strong leadership skills have been evident as he has worked to develop an outstanding transit organization,” a news release states.

