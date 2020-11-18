Snowmass Briefs: Sky Mountain Park trail closures; mobile food pantry relocates

A bull elk wanders past a motion-triggered camera at Sky Mountain Park early in the morning in August 2016.

Courtesy of Pitkin County Open Space and Trails

Sky Mountain Park trails closed

An elk hunt will close several trails in Sky Mountain Park from Nov. 18 to Sunday for safety reasons.

Cozyline, Airline, Skyline Ridge and Ditchling trails will be closed to the public; only Highline, Lowline, Viewline and the downhill-only Deadline trails will remain open.

During the closure, five lottery-selected hunters will assist Colorado Parks and Wildlife with managing the elk herd in Game Management Unit 43. The hunters have access to roughly 1,200 acres of land in Sky Mountain Park, situated between the Brush Creek and Owl Creek valleys and between Highway 82 and Snowmass Village.

All trails will be open or public access from Monday to Nov. 30; most of the park closes from Dec. 1 to May 15 to protect wildlife who occupy the space in the winter.

Mobile food pantry relocates to Aspen Chapel

The Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Pantry will relocate to Aspen Chapel, 77 Meadowood Drive in Aspen, beginning Nov. 18.

The food distribution location was previously based out of the parking lot at the base of Buttermilk Ski Resort. For more information, or to find the nearest food pantry, visit http://www.foodbankrockies.org/find-food.