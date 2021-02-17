Snowmass briefs: Selfie den reopens; Council approves goals, small cell guidelines

Different stations with fun themes are set up throughout The Selfie Den in The Collective in Snowmass Base Village on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

Kelsey Brunner/The Snowmass Sun

SELFIE DEN AND GAME LOUNGE REOPEN

The Selfie Den and game lounge at The Collective in Snowmass Base Village reopen at 1 p.m. Thursday after more than a month closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Reservations for the interactive art installation and game room are required; tickets are free throughout the month of February at bit.ly/selfieden.

COUNCIL ADOPTS GOAL STATEMENT

Snowmass Village Town Council officially adopted the 2021 Council Goal statement at a Feb. 16 meeting after weeks of discussion and consideration.

The final version of the three-page statement establishes nine strategic initiatives for council covering a wide range of community concerns. Sustainability, resiliency, connectivity and development are common themes.

Council will work toward those strategic initiatives through six areas of focus, according to the statement: affordable workforce housing; community engagement; public spaces and facilities; safety, connectivity and transit; environmental activism and resiliency; and regionalism.

The town updates its goals every two years after a regular election; this year’s goals are largely in alignment with years past, Mayor Bill Madsen told the Snowmass Sun earlier this month.

Now adopted, the statement will become a “cornerstone of council policy,” according to an agenda summary from the Feb. 16 meeting. Town staff also will refer on the statement when developing the annual budget.

COUNCIL OK’S SMALL CELL DESIGN GUIDELINES

Snowmass Village can’t deny cellphone companies the right to build “small cell” infrastructure in the public right of way in order to develop a 5G network in the town.

That doesn’t mean building new 5G towers will be a free-for-all, however. At a Feb. 16 meeting, Town Council unanimously approved the second reading of two ordinances that together establish stringent design guidelines for applicants hoping to implement the infrastructure.

Council unanimously approved both ordinances on first reading at a Feb. 1 regular meeting.

The regulations are as strict as possible without impacting the functionality of a potential 5G network; guidelines include a height limit (25 feet or the maximum permitted in the Land Use District, whichever is less), rules on antenna volume (no more than 3.14 cubic feet), spacing regulations (no less than 600 feet between any two towers) and a $1,000 application fee for a new tower.

