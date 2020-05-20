Snowmass briefs: Ranger Station opens for takeout Friday; golf course open with new rules; Brush Creek Road closure in mid-June

A map of the planed Brush Creek Road closure between Sinclair and Meadow roads in mid-June.

Town of Snowmass Village/courtesy photo

NEW BELGIUM RANGER STATION OPENS FOR TAKEOUT ONLY FRIDAY

On Friday the New Belgium Ranger station will open for takeout food and beverages.

From noon to around 7 p.m., the station will offer a to-go menu of sandwiches, salads, take-and-bake nachos, pretzel rolls, a comeback of its pizza pretzel rolls, and more. There will also be New Belgium beers on tap and available in to-go cups, along with pre-batched margaritas from Marble Distillery.

The Ranger Station will be open on weekends and asks locals to call in their orders at 970-236-6277. For more information, visit rangerstation.org.

Support Local Journalism Donate



SNOWMASS GOLF COURSE OPENS, PUTS NEW RULES IN PLACE

On May 15, the Snowmass Club opened its golf course to members and guests.

The club has implemented a series of new best practices and policies aligning with state and county public health guidelines to ensure the health and safety of members, guests and staff. These practices and policies are in place on the golf course and at the Golf Pro Shop, and are outlined below:

• Tee times are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Times can be booked through the member website or by contacting the Golf Pro Shop at 970-923-5700. Tee times will be a minimum of 15 minutes a part. Please check in at the starter stand, wearing your mask, no sooner than 30 minutes prior to your tee time. No walk-up play is permitted.

• The maximum group size allowed is four people, including golfers and non-golfers. Golf carts are permitted and golfers are responsible for their own equipment.

• Golf Pro Shop purchases are to be made over the phone, paid for via credit card or member charge and picked up at a location outdoors. Call the shop for questions or if you need something before your round. Rental clubs are available.

• Only residents of the Roaring Fork Valley from Aspen to Glenwood Springs are permitted to golf at this time. All players must present either a driver’s license or utility bill verifying a Pitkin County physical address. Second homeowners are permitted to play with verification.

• The Clubhouse and Black Saddle Bar and Grille facilities will be closed for any access, but members and guests can order food for takeout only from the restaurant. Restrooms are available near the Black Saddle, Hole 4 and Hole 14.

CLOSURE PLANNED FOR BRUSH CREEK ROAD MID-JUNE

The Snowmass Water and Sanitation District will begin to replace a main water line beneath Brush Creek Road in mid-June, according to a town news release.

The project is expected to take approximately 8 weeks, and Brush Creek Road between Sinclair and Meadow roads will be closed for the duration of the project. During that time (mid-June through August), only local traffic and emergency vehicles will be allowed through the construction site area.

The water district and town staff members are working together to streamline the project and accomplish as many improvements in the area as possible during this time, the news release states. For example, as the water district installs the new main, the town will be installing new conduit infrastructure and repaving the road.

For more information, visit tosv.com or call 970-922-2275.