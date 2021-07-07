Snowmass briefs: Oliphant honored, comedy continues

Gracie Oliphant stands outside her cabin in what is now the Two Creeks area. Oliphant built the cabin in 1977, and guests would ski in for some of her home cooking and a bit of fun.

Gracie Oliphant/Courtesy photo

Town honors longtime local Gracie Oliphant

The town of Snowmass Village honored longtime local Gracie Oliphant at a July 6 council meeting with a proclamation of appreciation “for her historical dedication and exemplary citizenship service to the town,” the proclamation states.

Gracie and her husband Bruce came to the town in 1966 from Alaska and have since left a lasting impact on the town; Gracie founded Kinderheim, a summer and winter outdoor-focused camp for local and visiting children.

The honoree also built Gracie’s Cabin, a beloved ski-in, ski-out hub for gourmet food and community near the base of Two Creeks.

Oliphant’s honor marked the first mayoral proclamation of 2021, according to town documents.

Comedy continues at the Collective

The Snowmass Live comedy series continues July 7 at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. with two rounds of local laughs from Miller Ford, Don Chaney and T.J. Kaiser at The Collective in Base Village.

Tickets are free for both the 6:30 and 8 p.m. shows, and table and bar service will be available before and during the show. Those who wish to order food should plan on arriving early. Doors open at 6 and 7:45 p.m. respectively. Visit thecollectivesnowmass.com/the-events for tickets and more information.