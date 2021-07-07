Snowmass briefs: Oliphant honored, comedy continues
The town of Snowmass Village honored longtime local Gracie Oliphant at a July 6 council meeting with a proclamation of appreciation “for her historical dedication and exemplary citizenship service to the town,” the proclamation states.
Gracie and her husband Bruce came to the town in 1966 from Alaska and have since left a lasting impact on the town; Gracie founded Kinderheim, a summer and winter outdoor-focused camp for local and visiting children.
The honoree also built Gracie’s Cabin, a beloved ski-in, ski-out hub for gourmet food and community near the base of Two Creeks.
Comedy continues at the Collective
The Snowmass Live comedy series continues July 7 at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. with two rounds of local laughs from Miller Ford, Don Chaney and T.J. Kaiser at The Collective in Base Village.
Tickets are free for both the 6:30 and 8 p.m. shows, and table and bar service will be available before and during the show. Those who wish to order food should plan on arriving early. Doors open at 6 and 7:45 p.m. respectively. Visit thecollectivesnowmass.com/the-events for tickets and more information.
