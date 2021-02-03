Snowmass briefs: New COVID testing hours; town race series returns
NEW HOURS AT COVID TESTING SITE
The COVID-19 testing center behind Snowmass Village Town Hall has modified its hours. The site is now open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Appointments are required at least one day in advance and can be made at bit.ly/TOSVcovidtest.
The town of Snowmass Village provides the space for the testing site but does not conduct the tests; town staff cannot make, adjust or cancel appointments for people seeking testing.
TOWN RACE SERIES BEGINS WEDNESDAY
The longest-running town race series in North America kicks off its 40th anniversary season Wednesday with a giant slalom competition at Snowmass.
Competition begins Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the top of the Upper Blue Grouse run located off the Coney Glade chairlift; registration is available at the top of the race course and can be completed prior to the racer’s first run. Racers of all ages, abilities and modalities may compete.
Entry fees are $20 per adult and $12 per junior (ages 13 to 18) for one race or $100 per adult and $60 per junior for the entire six-race season. Those who wish to also compete in the Aspen town race series at Aspen Mountain and Aspen Highlands can register for all 12 races for $250 per adult and $100 per junior.
Snowmass races will also occur Feb. 10 and March 3, 10, 17 and 24.
For more information, visit bit.ly/snowmassrace or call Jason Roy at 970-923-0529.
Submit listings for our community briefs to Kaya Williams at kwilliams@aspentimes.com.
