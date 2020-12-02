Snowmass briefs: Music on the Mall; local job fair; Coffey Place lottery applications

MUSIC ON THE MALL BEGINS DEC. 3

The aprés scene is back in Snowmass Village this ski season — and so is Music on the Mall, a free, weekly series of performances from local musicians at the Tower Stage in the Snowmass Mall.

Starting Dec. 3, performers from throughout the Roaring Fork Valley will take to the stage every Thursday afternoon through April 15. The alt-rock quartet Echo Monday kicks off the series this week from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

As with all happenings in the town of Snowmass Village, masks will be required for attendees to take in the music. For more information, visit gosnowmass.com/events.

VILLAGE TASTING ROOM TO DEBUT IN BASE VILLAGE

Village Tasting Room, a new restaurant pop-up in Snowmass Base Village, promises to bring “shared plates and comfort food” to the table at the base of Fanny Hill when it debuts Dec. 7 for a one-season-only run, according to a news release from Aspen Skiing Company.

The Skico-operated restaurant will dish out charcuterie boards, flatbreads, meatballs and a variety of other offerings in the space previously occupied by State 38, just steps from the base of the Village Express Chairlift. An in-house master sommelier will be on staff to provide wine recommendations; beer and a selection of canned craft cocktails will also be available.

“When executive Chef (Andrew) Helsley and I were presented with the opportunity to come up with the concept and menu, we sat down and just started to list foods that we enjoy eating,” Skico’s on-mountain culinary director Jim Butchart said in a statement. “We did not want to restrain ourselves or stick to a traditional format. Instead, the menu pulls from many regions and traditions and is a collection of delicious dishes that we feel our guests will very much enjoy.”

Village Tasting Room will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily beginning Monday, with patio seating and a walk-in only, no reservations policy. A select to-go menu of dishes and wines will also be available for takeout orders; prices range from $15 to $30 for most items.

TOWN OF SNOWMASS VILLAGE HOSTS VIRTUAL JOB FAIR DEC. 8

Looking for a new full-time gig? In need of a part-time side hustle to earn a bit of extra cash? Searching for seasonal work?

The Snowmass Village job fair on Dec. 8 has it covered — and this year, a virtual format means applicants can meet with employers from the comfort of their own homes.

“Snowmass Village employers are on the lookout for employees with talent, flexibility, and the desire to make some extra income this winter season,” Snowmass Village Tourism Director Rose Abello said in a statement.

Attendees can browse job listings from nearly a dozen village employers beginning at 7 a.m. on Dec. 8; full-time, part-time and seasonal positions may be available across multiple sectors of business, including hospitality, transportation services, restaurants and retail.

From 10 a.m.-noon and 3 p.m.-6 p.m., employers will offer live chats and one-on-one interviews with attendees. Job offers may be made on the spot, and participants can win prizes at the virtual “door” for attending.

As of Tuesday, the following employers have registered to participate: Limelight Hotels, Aspen Ski Company, Base Camp Bar and Grill, Destination Residences Snowmass, the Romero Group, Snowmass Sports, the Snowmass Village Shuttle, Westin Snowmass, Westin Ski Valet, Viceroy Snowmass and the Timbers Club. Participating employers are subject to change.

Register for the job fair in advance and upload a resume by visiting http://www.snowmassvillagejobfair.online.

COFFEY PLACE HOUSING LOTTERY DEADLINE APPROACHES

Just one week remains before applications close for the Coffey Place deed-restricted housing lottery conducted by the Snowmass Village Housing Department.

Completed applications to enter the lottery must be submitted to the department by 3 p.m. on Dec. 8, along with a $20 nonrefundable application fee and a $1,000 “earnest money” deposit that will either be applied to the purchase of a home or refunded if the applicant is not successful in the lottery.

A total of 15 units will be available for sale to qualified applicants, with prices ranging from $495,000 to $835,000. Email questions to Betsy Crum, housing director (bcrum@tosv.com) or Terri Everest, assistant housing director (teverest@tosv.com), or call the housing department at 970-923-2360.

Application procedures and paperwork can be found at https://www.tosv.com/DocumentCenter/View/3727/Coffey-Place-Ad-and-Sales-Process-and-Selection-Sheet-Packet.