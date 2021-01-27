Snowmass briefs: Lighting up the village

FIREWORKS RETURN TO SNOWMASS VILLAGE

Fireworks are back in Snowmass Village on Saturday for an explosive display of light above Fanny Hill.

The show will begin at 9 p.m. and can be viewed from a number of trails, open spaces and other areas on and near Fanny Hill.

Under Pitkin County Red level restrictions, groups are limited to members of the same household; masks are required in most areas of the town, including Base Village, the Snowmass Mall and Snowmass Center.

PRISMATICA JOINS SNOWMASS LUMINESCENCE LINEUP

Snowmass Luminescence will glow even brighter when “Prismatica” joins the lineup of light installations for the month of February. The installation of 7-foot-tall prisms of light will cast the Snowmass Mall and Base Village in colorful hues from Monday to Feb. 28, adding to existing installations on Fanny Hill and at the Anderson Ranch Arts Center.

The interactive exhibit is the product of a collaboration between Raw Design, an architecture firm, and Creos, an agency that produces public art installations. The lights will be split between the mall and Base Village; at both locations, participants can spin the prisms to create new tints as light from the structures overlaps.

Snowmass Luminescence runs from sunset to 9 p.m. every night through the end of February. For more information, visit bit.ly/snowmassluminescence.