Snowmass briefs: Light festival, uphill race wrap this week
Last chance for Snowmass Luminescence, Mother of All Ascensions
ANDERSON RANCH HOSTS VIRTUAL SALON WITH JOHN HITCHCOCK
Anderson Ranch Arts Center will host a virtual art salon with printmaker John Hitchcock on March 2 at 4 p.m.
The free salon takes place over Zoom and is open to all. For more information, contact Leah Aegerter, Digital Fabrication Lab Technician, at laegerter@andersonranch.org. Registration is available online at bit.ly/hitchcock-salon.
LAST CHANCE TO COMPLETE MOTHER OF ALL ASCENSIONS
Calling all uphillers: Wednesday is the last day for those who wish to compete in this year’s Mother of All Ascensions race.
Participants must complete the route from the base of Fanny Hill to High Alpine by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday in order to log their time on the leaderboard using the “It’s Your Race” app. As of Feb. 23 afternoon, the time to beat for the No. 1 slot is 37 minutes and 37 seconds.
Registration is still open at snowfusion.com. The $25 fee (plus a $3.25 online processing charge) includes a $10 donation to the Aspen Hope Center, a goodie bag and raffle entry for participants.
Goodie bag and raffle prize pick-up takes place from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Snowmass Base Village Conference Center.
SNOWMASS LUMINESCENCE WRAPS SUNDAY
The Snowmass Luminescence light festival comes to a close Sunday after three months of interactive light installations throughout Snowmass Village.
Installations include a series of light tunnels and “Submergence,” an immersive space filled with dangling lights by the artist collective Squidsoup; “Prismatica,” a collection of colorful light prisms stationed in Base Village and the Snowmass Mall; and light displays on the Anderson Ranch Arts Center campus.
