Snowmass briefs: Leave your leaves in Town Park compost bin

Leaf composting available at Town Park

The fall leaf composting bin is back at Town Park for community members to dispose of fall leaves only. The bin will remain in place at the back parking lot of the community rodeo grounds as weather allows, according to the town website .

Residents can take leaves to the composting station instead of community dumpsters; the town asks that property managers and landscaping companies not use the bin to toss yard waste from multiple properties, since it’s intended for resident use from individual private property.

Leaves are the only permitted items for the composting bin. Trash, non-compostable items, branches, lawn clippings, logs and wood are not permitted.

Boards and commissions now accepting applications

There are at least 34 positions up for grabs on Snowmass Village boards and commissions for the next round of appointments; the town is now accepting applications for the existing vacancies and seats that will open up when terms end on Dec. 31.

Applications must be filled out online by Nov. 19. For a full list of vacancies and more information on the application process, visit https://bit.ly/3aUsIx4 .





Brush Creek Trail now closed to dogs

The Brush Creek Trail between Highway 82 and Town Park has closed to dogs for the winter season to protect wildlife, according to a Pitkin County Open Space alert.

It remains open to human use through the end of November; it closes to all use for the season on Dec. 1.

Original Niehues map of Snowmass for sale

A rare hand-painted original map of Snowmass Ski Area will be auctioned off as part of a limited release of works by prolific ski area artist James Niehues.

Niehues, who has hand-painted more than 200 ski resorts over an extensive artistic career, announced this fall that he would be stepping away from trail maps to focus on other projects and released the first set of originals Oct. 19.

The 1991 Snowmass map and a 1994 Telluride map are among the most rare items in the artist’s collection; 100% of the proceeds from both auctions will support the Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame.

A pair of Wagner Custom Skis with the winner’s choice of a Snowmass or Telluride topsheet is also part of the auction fundraising effort for the museum. Bidding takes place on Ebay and ends at noon Oct. 28.

Niehues is also selling 25 framed, signed and numbered limited edition canvas prints each of Snowmass and Telluride and is auctioning several other ski area maps. For more information, visit bit.ly/3FZ7o81 .

Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.