Snowmass Briefs: Last week to participate in Village Votes; Christmas tree recycling center open for residents until Jan. 12

Village Votes poll now open until Jan. 12

Don’t forget to participate in this month’s Village Votes poll, which is part of the Village Voices community page. This month’s seven-question survey asks locals to describe the connectedness of the Snowmass Village commuinty and how they interact with others in town. Please submit your responses by the end of the day Sunday, a one-day extension. The survey can be found at https://bit.ly/2ukGabw. Questions? Email mvincent@aspentimes.com.

Christmas tree recycling open until Jan. 12

The town of Snowmass is running a Christmas tree recycling center for village residents at the Rodeo Lot until Jan. 12.

Locals are encouraged to drop their live trees off at the container and are asked to remove all decorations.

The trees will be composted at the Pitkin County Landfill and ultimately be available for the community to purchase and use. For more information, visit tosv.com.