Snowmass Briefs: Hawk Ridge Trail open; virtual wine tasting; Toro takeout menus

An image of the new Hawk Ridge Trail in Snowmass Village.

Starr Jamison/courtesy photo

Parks and Trails manager: Hawk Ridge Trail open

The new Hawk Ridge Trail, which makes connections to the Mountain View and South Rim Trails, was completed April 29, said Snowmass Parks and Trails Manager Starr Jamison.

“A big thanks to the Parks and Trails Maintenance staff, Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association, Aspen Skiing Co. volunteers, Aspen Cycling Club and Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers for their hard work on building the new Hawk Ridge Trail,” Jamison said via email. “The .8 mile trail was completed (April 29) evening and is a great addition to our trails network.”

Jamison said the best ways to access the new trail include parking at the town recreation center and taking the Brush Creek trail to Sinclair (follow pavement trail stamps) to Melton Trail to the Mountain View Trail (behind town center). Lot 4 parking can also be utilized to go from Brush Creek Trail to South Rim, or Nature trail from Lot 7, and then access the Hawk Ridge Trail.

With only 6 miles of dry single track open, Jamison said the parks department is seeing a lot of people on the trails. The department asks that people respect social distancing, yield to uphill users and avoid muddy trails. More trails, including the North Rim, Sky Mountain Park and Seven Star, will open May 16. Also as reminder the town of Snowmass Village does not allow e-bikes on it’s natural surface trails, Jamison said.

TORO KITCHEN LAUNCHES FULL LUNCH, DINNER TAKE-OUT

The Toro Kitchen and Lounge at the Viceroy Snowmass Resort has launched its full lunch and dinner menus for take-out and delivery.

From serving up $10 burgers to $21 flat iron steaks, Toro is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Customers can pick up their food at the main entrance of the hotel and text 970-923-8008 when they arrive.

Delivery is restricted to the Snowmass Village area from Brush Creek to Madison Bow. Delivery orders will have 20% gratuity automatically added, with all gratuity proceeds going to LIFT-UP.

For more information and for the full menus, visit https://bit.ly/3b61CAV.

SNOWMASS CLUB TO HOST VIRTUAL WINE TASTING MAY 14

The Snowmass Club is jumping on the virtual bandwagon and is hosting a Virtual Wine Tasting with Flowers Vineyard & Winery on May 14 at 6 p.m.

Chantal Forthun, winemaker at Flowers Vineyard, is leading the virtual tasting, which will feature classic Sonoma Coast wines including rosé, pinot noir and chardonnay.

The tasting includes the three wines and a charcuterie board for $95 for Snowmass Club members, $125 for non-members.

To RSVP for the virtual tasting and to arrange wine pick, please email mstober@snowmassclub.com.