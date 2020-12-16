Snowmass briefs: Free comedy, holiday market in Base Village

“The Larry and Rob Show” brings live comedy to The Collective Hall in Snowmass Base Village on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Denver-based comedians Carey Lieberman and Rebecca Robinson (the titular “Larry and Rob;” they also host a podcast of the same name) take to the stage for the kickoff of a free weekly comedy series at The Collective; Aspen humorists Beth Brandon and Miller Ford are slated for two shows Dec. 23, and Boston comic Alex Edelman will perform two shows Dec. 30.

Table service will be available, and masks are required for guests any time they are not actively eating or drinking; to abide by COVID-19 safety protocols, each table allows a maximum of six guests from as many as two households. Comics won’t be required to wear masks during their sets, but there will be a distance of at least 25 feet between the audience and performers.

Tickets are free but reservations are required. Visit bit.ly/34dTNIV for more information.

Base Village to host winter market

Check off items from the holiday shopping list at this weekend’s winter holiday market at The Collective Hall in Base Village. The market is open Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m.

Featured local merchants and artisans include Impermanence Pottery, Lume Candles, Mineral & Mine Jewelry, Colbea Chocolate and Kelly Peters Art. Masks are required for attendees.