Snowmass Briefs: fireworks, fiber networks, board appointments

CHRISTMAS DAY FIREWORKS STILL ON TAP IN SNOWMASS VILLAGE

Christmas Day fireworks are still a go in Snowmass Village — socially distanced, of course.

Aspen has already canceled its New Year’s Eve fireworks show after the Pitkin County Board of Health voted to voluntarily move into Red level restrictions for most sectors of business and daily life.

But Snowmass town officials determined at a Monday night council meeting that the town’s Dec. 25 show would allow for plenty of social distancing, given the dispersed nature of watching fireworks, though future festivities may be subject to change. It is schedule for 6 p.m. Christmas from Fanny Hill.

There are plans for New Year’s Eve fireworks but a time has not been set as of Tuesday.

COUNCIL REVIEWS 5G CELL TOWER DESIGN GUIDELINES, FIBER NETWORK PLAN

The town of Snowmass Village is one step closer to taking action on faster network connectivity after a staff update on 5G cell phone tower design guidelines and a fiber network plan at the Dec. 21 Town Council meeting.

The proposed fiber network expansion would connect the town to an existing Holy Cross Energy network along the Highway 82 corridor. Holy Cross already plans to install a fiber line along Brush Creek Road.

“It’s truly a win-win for everybody,” Town Manager Clint Kinney said, because the town can split the cost with Holy Cross and the energy company can benefit from grant money the town expects to receive from the state to improve broadband connectivity.

The project will help provide a needed connection between town facilities in Snowmass Village and plays into a larger master broadband plan that town staff is developing with the technology and engineering company HR Green.

“This is really just putting in a foundation for future networks,” said Ken Price, a representative of HR Green; it will provide “exponential” growth to the town’s network speed and provides an opportunity to connect 5G cell towers to the network in the future.

Town staff will likely bring the project before council in March 2021 for approval of the budget; estimated project cost currently totals roughly $700,000.

Monday night’s meeting also marked the council’s first review of the 5G cell tower design guidelines and land use code regulations, which provide a regulatory framework for the placement, appearance and aesthetic impact of those towers in Snowmass Village.

The town cannot deny an application for “small cell infrastructure,” per Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulations, but the proposed framework can provide some control over how that infrastructure appears in the town.

Council will likely hold public hearings on the framework in early 2021, according to Monday’s council packet. But the town’s guidelines are just that: guidelines. Public hearings will neither guarantee the presence of — nor the lack of — 5G cell towers in Snowmass Village; the framework just regulates the appearance of infrastructure if or when applications for those towers are submitted to the town.

SNOWMASS VILLAGERS APPOINTED TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS, SOME POSITIONS STILL VACANT

Town Council unanimously approved the appointments of 25 Snowmass Village residents to openings on town boards and commissions. (View all board appointments at bit.ly/3ayjKGX.)

Vacancies are still open for several town boards, including the Board of Appeals and Examiners; the Citizens Grant Review Board; the Parks, Open Space, Trails and Recreation Board; the Part Time Residents Advisory Board; and the Arts Advisory Board. The online application for Board and Commissions is available at docs.tosv.com/Forms/boardapplication.

Terms vary depending on the board; asterisks indicate incumbent candidates who already serve on those boards.

Citizens Grant Review Board (two openings, three-year terms): Vega Brhely;* one position remains vacant.

Environmental Advisory Board (two at-large openings, one specialty opening, both serve three-year terms; one opening to fill the remainder of a recently-vacated seat with a one-year term): Andrew Wickes (at large), Chris Tullar (at large), Mike Steiner (specialty), Kirby D. Jacobs (filling remainder of term)

Financial Advisory Board (four openings, two-year terms): Shaun Gleason,* Greg Smith,* Jim Shallcross* and Scott Winfield Hanson.

Marketing, Group Sales and Special Events Board (two lodging openings, one at large opening, one Aspen Skiing Company opening; all serve three-year terms): Guion Stewart-Moore (At-Large), Shaun Cagley (Lodging), Knud Svendsen (Lodging), Deric Gunshor (Skico).

Parks, Open Space, Trails and Recreation Board (seven openings, three-year terms): Brett Beavers* and David Songayllo; five positions remain vacant.

Part Time Residents Advisory Board (two condo openings, three-year term): Jeff Steinberg; one condo position remains vacant.

Planning Commission (one opening, three-year term): Christy Maclear.

Arts Advisory Board (12 openings, two-year terms): Linda Lee Rennick,* Anne White,* Ghislaine Boreel,* Steve Sklar,* Darlene Fridstein,* Kelly Peters, Diane Oshin and Paul Keefe; four positions remain vacant.

