Snowmass briefs: Employers looking to hire; sports league registration deadline looming

Aspen Snowmass Chess Club founder Vangel Yurukov plays a game against 10-year-old Parker Young on Feb. 22, 2021.

Kaya Williams/The Snowmass Sun

Snowmass employers recruiting at upcoming job fair

More than a dozen local businesses will be onsite at the Base Village Conference center for an in-person job fair 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Participating businesses include The Collective Snowmass, Destination Residences Snowmass, Anderson Ranch Arts Center Café, JUS, GG’s Gourmet Market, Slow Groovin’ Chophouse and Alux Spalon.

Available positions run the gamut from full-time work to part-time roles and on-call gigs. Job offers will be made onsite. Pre-registration is encouraged at bit.ly/svsummerjobs ; walk-ins also are welcome.

Participants will be entered to win door prices, and light to-go refreshments will be served.

Six-a-side soccer registration closes Friday

Teams interested in participating in the town’s six-a-side soccer league must register by 5 p.m. Friday with Snowmass Village Parks and Recreation.

Registration is $485 per team; the league plays Monday nights at 5:30 p.m. from June 7 to Aug.23. “Free agents” can submit their information online to be contacted by team managers with openings.

All players must be 16 years of age or older. For more information, and to register, visit bit.ly/smassrec and click “Adult Sports and Activities.”

Family Chess Club resumes Wednesday

In-person Chess Club meetings resume at The Collective Hall in Base Village at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for families with kids ages 10 to 20. Chess boards, notebooks and pencils will be provided to all participants; attendance is free and spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Wednesday night Chess Club schedule will continue throughout the month of June; there will not be a meeting at the Collective Hall on June 16 because the space will be used for the Colorado Comedy Competition. The usual Monday night format resumes July 5 with one session for families at 5:30 p.m. and one for adults age 21 and older at 7:30 p.m.

Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.