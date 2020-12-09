Snowmass briefs: Council honors Butler; free guided treks; uptick in sales tax revenue

COUNCIL HONORS MARKEY BUTLER; FORMER MAYOR URGES COVID-19 CAUTION

A round of applause and a standing ovation was in order to honor Markey Butler at the Dec. 7 Town Council Meeting. Council unanimously approved a resolution of appreciation for the former Snowmass Village mayor.

“We liked each other, we respected each others’ opinions, and that is what makes a super Town Council,” Butler said at the meeting. “I wish my fellow council good luck, Godspeed, and hope to see you someday again.”

Butler has served the town’s citizens since 2004, when she was appointed to the Planning Commission; she spent six years as a member of Town Council, from 2008-2014, before she was elected to three consecutive terms as mayor.

“Quite a tenure here in Snowmass Village,” Mayor Bill Madsen said. “We look forward to seeing you around some more.”

Butler will continue to serve as the chair of the Pitkin County Board of Health; during a community update after the resolution of appreciation, she warned of rising COVID-19 numbers that could impact the town in the coming weeks.

“I want the community, which I’m so very proud of, to step it up,” Butler said. “Let’s double down on our efforts.”

Butler applauded local businesses for its cooperation with Pitkin County officials amid changing COVID restrictions but urged the community to abide by all health guidance to mitigate the spread.

“It’s not good as we go into the holiday season,” she said. “Please, please, please be diligent.”

FREE ACES GUIDED TREKS BEGIN DEC. 14

The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) will host free, twice-daily guided treks through Snowmass Village from Dec. 14 to April 16.

Tours depart at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. from the ticket pavilion in the Snowmass Mall; attendees can hike, snowshoe or use other stabilizers on the tour through the Nature and Sleighride trails at Snowmass; ACES representatives will provide information on local wildlife and ecology.

For more information, visit gosnowmass.com/activity/aces-tours/.

OCTOBER SALES TAX REVENUE SHOWS YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE

Snowmass Village shoppers spent more this October than they have in years past: town sales tax data released on Dec. 8 shows shows a 21.5% uptick in the offseason month’s revenue this year compared to 2019.

After a year mostly defined by less spending — not more — the October increase marks the second month in a row that revenues have increased over previous years; September revenue was up 5.69% compared to 2019.

Sales tax revenues were down nearly 50% when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in the spring and remained below 2019 numbers throughout the summer. While the fall jump shows an improvement, it would take a particularly spendy November and December to put revenues in the black. The general fund and marketing fund, both of which are supported by sales taxes, are still down 12.88% compared to last year’s year-to-date stats.