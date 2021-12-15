Snowmass briefs: Community to celebrate Rhonda Coxon’s contributions to town on Friday

Longtime Snowmass Village town clerk Rhonda Coxon on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Snowmass Town Hall. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.



Retirement party for Rhonda Coxon happening Friday

The community is invited to celebrate Rhonda Coxon’s contributions to the town for her retirement party at Big Hoss Grill on Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m. Food will be provided and there will be a cash bar, with music by DJ B.

Organizers ask attendees to come with a story to share about Coxon during her time in Snowmass VIllage. In lieu of gifts, attendees can volunteer for the annual Snowmass Village Town Clean Up Day in the spring, which Coxon has organized for nearly three decades.

Dribble Drive Hoops comes to Snowmass next week

The Dribble Drive Hoops “Triple Threat” youth basketball clinic takes place at the Snowmass Recreation Center Dec. 20-22.

Participants in third, fourth, and fifth grade will meet from 10 a.m. to noon each day; participants in sixth, seventh and eighth grade will meet from 12:30-2:30 p.m. The Dribble Drive Hoops approach led by director Derrick Washington focuses on teaching players why certain techniques work — “then the what gets easier,” according to a flier for the clinic.

Participation is limited to 30 campers in each of the two divisions. The clinic costs $125 per player. Registration can be completed at snowmassrecreation.com under “Winter Youth Basketball Camps and Training” category in the Youth Sports and Activities section of the online catalog.





Call Coach Washington at 918-986-2255 or email at kwbball112@yahoo.com with questions about the program.

Snowmass Luminescence lights up the slopes

Snowmass Luminescence is back on Fanny Hill starting Dec. 17 through Feb. 27 with some familiar displays and some new installations of illuminated art.

The experience lights up nightly from sunset to 9 p.m.

Children’s storytime resumes at The Collective

“Stories, song and merriment” come to The Collective Hall on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. for the return of a free children’s story time in Base Village, according to a news release.

Pitkin County children’s librarian Allison Alexander will read stories appropriate for families with kids ages 6 and younger. The half-hour story times take place Thursday mornings throughout the season at The Collective.

