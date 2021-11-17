Snowmass briefs: Community grant applications open; pickleballers raise funds

Participants in a "Dink for Pink" pickleball tournament fundraiser for Aspen Valley Hospital's Breast Center gather for a photo on the courts in Snowmass Village on Oct. 9, 2021.

Community grant applications now open

Applications are now open for the town’s annual community grant cycle, which allocates a total of $125,000 to local organizations that provide health, mental health and social services as well as groups that “enrich the quality of life for Snowmass Village residents,” according to a town news alert. The town distributed $125,000 last year.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2022. For more information and the application, visit tosv.com/106/Citizens-Grant-Review-Board .

Apps due Friday for town boards and commissons

Friday is the deadline to apply for open positions on Snowmass Village volunteer boards and commissions.

Board and commission members provide feedback and insight to the Town Council on a wide variety of topics, including environment, development, parks and open space and finances.

Prospective members can apply online and learn more information at tosv.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1281 . Town Council appoints members around the end of the calendar year.





Pickleball players raise funds

Pickleball players raised $5,000 for programs and services offered through the Breast Center at Aspen Valley Hospital last month during a “Dink for Pink” tournament held Oct. 9 at the Snowmass Recreation Center, according to a news release distributed Nov. 9.

Sam Louras, Chris Wells and John Flynn organized the event, which coincided with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Coming out to show your support is both heartwarming and meaningful, especially to the thousands of women who access care through this Center,” Aspen Valley Hospital Foundation President and CEO Deborah Breen said at the event, according to the release. “It is because of wonderful community support that these services are available in our community.”

Teams of four who participated in the event also got private coaching, training and instruction from volunteering pickleball pros like Hilary Cohen, Joel Karr, Josh Mondry, Trey Palmer, Steve Sand, Randy Crawford, Jake Ledger and Nate Huggett

