Snowmass briefs: Community eligible for town funds

Deadline approaching for community grant applications

The deadline for Snowmass Village’s community grant application is just 10 days away on Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. The annual grant program distributes $125,000 in funding to a number of local nonprofits.

“Local organizations that provide health, mental health, social services, and/or enrich the quality of life for Snowmass Village residents are encouraged to reply,” according to the monthly “Town Lowdown” newsletter distributed by the town on Dec. 31.

The town’s Citizen Grant Review Board will review applications through February and Town Council will approve or deny allocations in late February or early March; funds will be distributed in the spring, according to a timeline posted on the town’s website.

For more information on selection criteria and a link to the application, visit TOSV.com/106/Citizens-Grant-Review-Board .

Full-time villagers eligible for sales tax rebate

Full-time residents of Snowmass Village who lived within town limits for all of 2021 will be eligible to apply for a $50 sales tax rebate starting Jan. 10.





Proof of residency is required. Those who are registered to vote in Snowmass Village do not need to provide any other documentation; those who are not registered to vote must upload a copy or photo of a driver’s license or a lease agreement with a Snowmass Village address.

The application will be posted online and will remain open through March 18. For more information, visit ​​TOSV.com/313/Refunds-Rebates .

Story time canceled this week

This week’s children’s story time at The Collective has been canceled due to COVID-19 precautions, according to a calendar update on The Collective’s website. It was originally scheduled for Jan. 6 at 10 a.m.

Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.