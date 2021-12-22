Snowmass briefs: Comings and goings

Free compost bin to replace electronics recycling on Jan. 1

Free household composting will be available to Snowmass Village residents beginning Jan. 1 at the town’s Public Works facility near the administrative entrance at 3745 Owl Creek Road.

The composting site accepts most food waste (meat, fish, produce, grains, bones, eggshells and coffee grounds) as well as small amounts of food-soiled paper, compostable packaging, pizza boxes and paperboard containers. For a full list of accepted materials, visit http://www.tosv.com/519/Household-Composting .

The site does not accept Styrofoam, waxed or plastic covered containers, glass, silverware, cans, bottles or plastic bags. The site also is not for yard waste or leaf composting.

Composting must be kept separate from other trash and recycling.

Residents can also pick up a free 6.5-gallon sealed gasket container for food composting from the Pitkin County Landfill. The containers keep odors inside but are not bear-proof and must be kept inside.





The composting container replaces the electronics recycling dumpster that was previously available there. Residents can still dispose of their electronics at the Pitkin County Landfill.

For more information on free composting containers or electronics recycling, contact the landfill at 970-429-2880.

Village’s assistant manager lands role as Parachute town manager

Snowmass Village Assistant Town Manager Travis Elliott will soon head to Parachute to serve as the community’s town manager after the new year.

Elliott has spent nearly seven years with the town, first as an assistant to Town Manager Clint Kinney from 2015 to 2019 before the promotion to assistant town manager. The town of Snowmass Village has posted the opening for Elliott’s role and will begin its first review of applications on Jan. 10.

New town clerk announced

The Town of Snowmass Village has hired a new town clerk, Megan Boucher, who will fill the role held by Rhonda Coxon since 2004.

Coxon announced her retirement earlier this year and logged the Town Council minutes for the last time at a regular meeting Dec. 20; Boucher’s first council meeting as town clerk will be Jan. 3.

Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.